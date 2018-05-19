Preakness Stakes 2018 Live Stream: Watch Second Triple Crown Race Online

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Justify’s quest for the Triple Crown continues Saturday evening in Baltimore.

The Kentucky Derby Winner will run for the second leg of the Triple Crown in the 143rd Preakness Stakes. Post time for the race is 6:48 p.m. ET, but NBC’s coverage begins at 5 p.m. Horses are expected to be called to post around 6:20 p.m.

Justify is the favorite at 2-to-1 odds in what forecasts as a wet, rain-soaked afternoon in Pimlico. Good Magic is second at 3-to-1 odds, with Quip rounding out the top three at 12-to-1.

Here’s how you can watch the Preakness Stakes online:

When: Saturday, May 19, at 6:48 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra