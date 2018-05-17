Predators Endorse Candidate In Nashville Mayoral Election In Unique Move

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Nashville Predators aren’t about to stick to sports in 2018.

The NHL team endorsed incumbent David Briley in Nashville’s special mayoral election Wednesday in a surprising move for a United States sports franchise. Predators president and CEO Sean Henry and mascot Gnash backed Briley in an online video the mayor’s campaign shared on Twitter.

“I want to urge everyone to get out and vote,” Henry said. “I also want to let Smashville know that we’re supporting Mayor David Briley, and we hope that you join us for that as well. But regardless of who you vote for, get out and vote. Make your voice heard.”

Early voting already has begun, and the special election will take place May 24.

Time will tell whether the Predators’ popularity will boost Briley’s prospects at the ballot box.