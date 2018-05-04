Predators Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The first three games of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators has been everything you’d expect between a pair of Western Conference heavyweights.

Winnipeg dominated games one and three, while the Presidents’ Cup trophy-winning Predators won a double-overtime thriller in Game 2.

Now, in the final game before the series shifts back to Nashville, the Jets will look to push the opposition to the brink of elimination in Game 4.

Here’s how to watch Jets-Predators Game 4:

When: Thursday, May 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live