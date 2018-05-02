Rajon Rondo Gets Heated With Draymond Green, Then Trolls Him In Grossest Way

Two of the NBA’s most notorious instigators lived up to their billing Tuesday night.

It took exactly one half of Game 2 action between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans for Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo to exchange pleasantries as the buzzer sounded on the second quarter.

Rondo and Draymond went AT IT. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RzdaEnkSPv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2018

No punches were thrown, but Rondo got in a pretty good shove on Green, who dismissed the spat after the game.

“He’s a competitor and I’m a competitor,” Green said, via the Mercury News. “It is what it is.”

Rondo also is a legendary troll, and late in the fourth quarter, he took his act to another level before a Green free throw.

Rondo really used the ball as a towel to wipe his face before Draymond took the free throw 💀 pic.twitter.com/PkX9W6oIVj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2018

That’s next-level gamesmanship. (It’s also gross.)

Green seemed undeterred, as he made the second free throw to help seal a 121-116 win that gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series. But it still was quite the eventful night for members of the 2008 Boston Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images