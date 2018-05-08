Rangers’ Tim Lincecum Loses Glove Mid-Pitch, Still Throws A Strike

At his peak, Tim Lincecum was capable of things on the mound we’d never seen before — hence the nickname, “The Freak.”

Well, he was up to his old tricks Monday night.

The 33-year-old, who’s working on a comeback to the big leagues, made his first start for the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. He was largely meh, surrendering two runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch in one inning of work. Lincecum also struck out two batters while throwing nine of 16 pitches for strikes — one of which came without a glove on.

That’s right: At one point in his outing, Lincecum lost his glove mid-pitch but still managed to throw a strike.

Check this out:

Tim Lincecum tiene una nueva manera de engañar y distraer a los bateadores: Soltar el guante en medio de un pitcheo. 😑😬#Corte4 pic.twitter.com/wxmsuCxo7B — Corte4 (@corte4) May 8, 2018

Weird.

Lincecum hasn’t pitched in Major League Baseball since 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels, for whom he posted a 9.16 ERA in nine starts. His cameo with the Angels followed a nine-year stint with the San Francisco Giants that included two Cy Young Awards and three World Series championships.

The Rangers already have said that Lincecum will come out of the bullpen if he gets called up.

