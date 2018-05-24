Real Madrid, Liverpool Announce Champions League Final Squads

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Players from Real Madrid and Liverpool are on the cusp of glory.

The teams announced their respective squads for the 2018 UEFA Champions League final on Thursday via their websites and social media. The game will take place Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, with the right to sit on throne of European soccer’s elite competition at stake.

Real Madrid has traveled to Kiev with its entire squad available for the game.

📋 Zidane has called up the whole squad for our trip to Kiev for the final! #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/1bm0hf3JuW — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 24, 2018

Here’s Liverpool’s Champions League final squad, per the club website.

Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil Van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Simon Mignolet, Emre Can, Andy Robertson, Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke, Nathaniel Phillips, Curtis Jones, Danny Ward, Ben Woodburn, Rafael Camacho, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are injured and will miss the Champions League final.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool’s manger Jurgen Klopp will choose 18 players Saturday from their groups to make up their respective gameday squads. Of these 18, 11 will start and seven are eligible to appear as substitutes.