Real Madrid Vs. Bayern Live Stream: Watch Champions League Semifinal Online

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich each are trying to become part of three’s company.

The teams will meet Tuesday in Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. Real Madrid leads the series 2-1 and will advance to a third consecutive final with a win or draw vs. Bayern. Meanwhile, the German club hopes to become just the third team in Champions League history to lose the first leg at home but still advance.

Real Madrid will be without midfielder Isco and fullback Dani Carvajal due to a shoulder and hamstring injury, respectively.

Bayern Munich will be without some of its top players, as goalkpeer Manuel Neuer (foot), defender Jerome Boateng (hamstring), midfielder Arturo Vidal (knee) and wingers Arjen Robben (thigh) and Kingsley Coman (ankle) are out due to injuries.

FOX Sports 1 will air an English-language broadcast of Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich. FOX Deportes will broadcast the game to U.S. viewers in Spanish. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, May 1, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO