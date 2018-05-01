Real Madrid Wins Champions League Semifinal On Bayern’s Comical Error

Photo via Twitter/@FOXSoccer

Sven Ulreich is a backup for a reason.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper undoubtedly will rue the fateful goal he conceded to Karim Benzema on Tuesday in his team’s 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw with Real Madrid. After a fine first-half display, Bayern was within one goal of tying Real Madrid on aggregate score when Ulreich failed to touch Corentin Tolisso’s back pass, allowing Benzema to pounce just 21 seconds into the second half.

Unbelievable! One HUGE howler from Sven Ulreich undoes all of Bayern's great work in the first half. pic.twitter.com/C8idIsheer — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 1, 2018

Benzema’s goal, his second in the contest, ultimately gave Real Madrid a 4-3 aggregate win in the two-game series.

Ulreich was Manuel Neuer’s understudy in his first two seasons at Bayern Munich, but the foot injury the all-world goalkeeper suffered in mid-September thrust the former backup into the No. 1 position. Ulreich largely has played well this season, helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title and reach the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) final. But his skills, particularly with his feet, pale in comparison to Neuer’s. Players forge “world-class” reputations during key moments in the Champions League. Ulreich only can regret his chance rolling underneath him into Bayern Munich’s goal.

Sven Ulreich – described by Thomas Müller recently as Bayern’s “man of the year” Sven Ulreich – described by Jupp Heynckes as a “godsend” Probably the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga this season. And then… — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 1, 2018

Real Madrid will play either Liverpool or Roma in the Champions League final.