Red Sox Alumni Game 50/50 Raffle Proceeds To Benefit John Martin Fund

The Boston Red Sox’s Alumni Game will do more than reunite a special group of ex-players.

The Red Sox Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle at Fenway Park on Sunday, May 27, the day of the club’s first alumni game in 25 years. Better yet: All raffle proceeds will benefit the John Martin Fund, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Friday via Twitter.

John Martin is a beloved former NESN cameraman who spent 19 years with the company before being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in October 2016.

Even while battling the rare neurodegenerative disease, Martin has helped raise awareness of ALS and support for research. His GoFundMe page, created by his wife, Adrienne, in January 2017, already has raised more than $147,000 to date.

The Red Sox’s May 27 raffle should go a long way toward continuing that great cause, while giving fans yet another reason to come out to the ballpark on Memorial Day weekend.