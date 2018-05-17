Red Sox Favored Vs. Orioles In Opener Despite O’s Recent Turnaround

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their recent dominance over the Baltimore Orioles when they open a four-game weekend series on Thursday as -160 home favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has tallied six straight wins over the Orioles but has struggled overall in recent outings, falling to defeat in five of nine contests ahead of Thursday night’s Orioles vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox avoided getting swept for the first time this season with Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the visiting Oakland A’s as heavy -247 chalk but surrendered 15 total runs during their three-game set with the A’s. That continues a trend that has seen Boston allow 5.88 runs per game over its past eight dates on home turf.

Boston has slammed the door on Orioles hitters in recent matchups with Baltimore, surrendering just seven total runs in five overall meetings. The Red Sox have also limited the Orioles to two or fewer runs in four of their past seven tilts while scoring seven or more runs in four of their past six.

Baltimore dropped a 4-1 decision as a +100 bet in a Wednesday afternoon date with the Philadelphia Phillies and travels to Fenway as a +150 underdog in Thursday’s series opener. However, Orioles batters have otherwise looked good at the plate of late, averaging 8.29 runs per game in their previous seven outings.

The Orioles’ recent offensive explosion has powered them to wins in five of seven outings. That marks a dramatic turnaround for the club, which had failed to string together consecutive wins while enduring a season-opening 8-27 run. Baltimore has also held its own in recent visits to Boston, going 12-9 in its past 21 according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

David Price will get the call for the Red Sox on Thursday night, while Baltimore will respond by sending righthander Kevin Gausman to the hill.

Price recently missed a start after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, but showed no ill effects in his last outing, allowing two earned runs in 5.1 innings of work in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 12. Price has picked up the win in his past three starts against the Orioles.

Gausman gave up a season-high 11 hits in his last outing, but allowed just two earned runs in a 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11, and has allowed just one total earned run over his past three starts against the Red Sox.