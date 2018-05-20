Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Provides Update On Dustin Pedroia’s Rehab

Dustin Pedroia is getting closer to making his return.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman continues to rehab his surgically repaired knee at Triple-A Pawtucket. Ahead of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an update on Pedroia, whose return appears imminent.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images