Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Reveals Timetable For David Price’s Return

The Boston Red Sox might have dodged a bullet in the case of David Price.

The left-hander was scratched from his start Wednesday against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, citing numbness in his hand. But Alex Cora shared some “good news” Wednesday, revealing Price was diagnosed with a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Prior to the middle game of the Red Sox’s series with the Yankees, Cora noted that Price will rejoin the team Thursday and play catch, with a bullpen session possible as well. From there, Cora and Co. will decide if the southpaw will make his next start.

For a full update on Price from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports