Red Sox Notes: After Slow Start, Andrew Benintendi Rounding Into Form

On April 25, Andrew Benintendi was hitting .218 with one home run.

To say things have changed since then would be a huge understatement.

Entering Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Benintendi was hitting .330 with with five homers and 20 RBIs in 28 games since April 25. Then the star outfielder, while batting out of the leadoff spot, went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in Boston’s 8-3 win at Fenway Park.

Showin' off that oppo power. 💪 pic.twitter.com/AZfTtzYLou — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2018

Thanks to his recent hot streak, Benintendi now is batting .292 with an .899 OPS to go along with seven homers and 37 RBIs. He also has eight stolen bases and has recorded extra-base hits in six straight games.

Benintendi’s fifth-inning homer went over the Green Monster, representing the first opposite-field shot of his young career, as well as a clear indication the 23-year-old is locked in at the plate.

“I’m seeing the (ball) pretty good,” Benintendi said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You know, it’s fun to hit (at Fenway Park), I feel like I see the ball well here … It’s going good right now and I’m just trying to help the team win.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Benintendi’s approach at the plate has been the key to his resurgence.

“He’s staying on pitches, you can see with his takes. The way he’s taking pitches tells you a lot,” Cora said. “We’ve been talking about him lately, staying in the zone, not chasing pitches. He was able to get that pitch in the air and the other way.

“He’s feeling good about himself, putting up good at-bats, not expanding. Those are all good signs for hitters.

With all that’s expected of players such as Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, it’s easy to forget that Benintendi has as much (if not more) offensive upside as any of his teammates. And if Benintendi can hit the next step in his development — he hit .271 with 20 homers and 90 RBIs last season — the Red Sox offense could be virtually unstoppable.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays:

— Jackie Bradley, of course, has been brutal at the plate so far this season. But he hit an RBI double Monday afternoon, and has shown signs that he might be turning a corner.

Bradley is 1-for-2 today now with that RBI double. In his last eight games, including today, he's 7-for-22 (.318) with three doubles and a triple. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) May 28, 2018

— David Price gave up two runs in five innings while picking up the win Monday. The solid outing continued his recent run of successful trips to the mound.

Price now with four straight starts of two earned runs or fewer, 2.49 ERA in that span. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) May 28, 2018

— The New York Yankees lost to the Houston Astros on Monday. Boston now leads the Bombers by two games in the not just in the American League East standings, but as for the best record in Major League Baseball.

— Knuckleballer Steven Wright pitched two scoreless innings Monday. With Drew Pomeranz struggling mightily, Wright is making a compelling case to return to the roation.

2 ER in the last 9.2 IP for Steven Wright. Knocking on the rotation door. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 28, 2018

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images