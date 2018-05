The Boston Red Sox’s 2017 power problems are starting to seem laughable.

This week on Red Sox Now, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt goes in depth on Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and their push for Major League Baseball’s 2018 home run crown. Holt also tells you all about the Sox’s “beach” travel day as well as what they need to do to keep pace with the New York Yankees.

