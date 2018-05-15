Red Sox Pitcher Carson Smith Expresses Concern Over Shoulder Injury

It could be a while before Carson Smith takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox again.

The right-handed relief pitcher suffered a shoulder injury via throwing his glove in frustration after exiting Monday’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Less than 24 hours later, the Red Sox placed Smith on the 10-day disabled list.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Smith expressed concern over what he deems a “freak accident,” and also explained what could have factored into the injury.

To hear what Smith had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports