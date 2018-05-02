Red Sox Place Eduardo Rodriguez On Family Medical Leave List

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list before Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Rodriguez’s spot on the 25-man roster.

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez, who pitched Monday night against the Royals, will miss his next start, as placement on the family medical leave list can be for three to seven days.

Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA in five starts after allowing five runs on five hits over four innings in his most recent outing. The 25-year-old has 29 strikeouts to 11 walks over 26 1/3 innings this season.

Walden made his first career major league Opening Day roster this season after attending spring training with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old has made seven relief appearances with Boston, allowing six earned runs over 11 innings for a 4.91 ERA.