Red Sox Press Conference Live: Dave Dombrowski To Address Hanley Ramirez News

Dave Dombrowski is prepared to answer questions.

The Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations will hold a press conference Friday at Fenway Park, in which he’s expected to address Dustin Pedroia’s activation from the disabled list and the team’s decision to designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment.

Pedroia underwent knee surgery last October and began the season on the disabled list. He returns to Boston, having played in five games for the PawSox.

Ramirez is hitting .254 with six home runs, 29 RBIs in 44 games this season.

Dombrowski’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN or in the live stream above.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images