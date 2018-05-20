Red Sox Rock Their Best Beach Gear For Road Trip To Tampa Bay

The Boston Red Sox wanted to look the part as they made their way to the Sunshine State.

After picking up a 5-0 win in Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the Red Sox began their voyage to Tampa Bay for a three-game series against the Rays which kicks off Tuesday night.

With the temperature in Tampa expected to be in the high-80s for the duration of the Red Sox’s stay, the team prepared for beach weather by rocking summer threads.

Heater in a romphim. ^Words we never thought we’d tweet. pic.twitter.com/pPZJdwbaW4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2018

We’re not sure who wins best dressed: Heath Hembree and his pink “romphim” or Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland for their jorts?

BOS ➡️ FL ✈️ A post shared by Boston Red Sox (@redsox) on May 20, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

No words. Just jorts. A post shared by Boston Red Sox (@redsox) on May 20, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

The Red Sox only will be on the road until Thursday before returning to Boston for a six-game homestand. As a result, Hanley Ramirez wanted to remind the home fans that they won’t be apart for long.

We can’t wait to see what traveling dress code Alex Cora comes up with next.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Red Sox