Red Sox Starter Chris Sale Looks To Stymie Rays’ Bats In Series Opener

Many were expecting a dreadful season for the Rays in 2018, but Tampa Bay’s bats haven’t allowed for that thus far.

The Rays have established themselves as a solid hitting ballclub with a high contact rate. In fact, their .283 team batting average since April 18 ranks first in Major League Baseball.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will be tasked with trying to cool down the Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. To hear NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien break down the matchup ahead of the series opener, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports