Red Sox Starter David Price Felt Good In Saturday’s Outing Vs. Blue Jays

David Price looked sharp in his return to the mound.

After getting scratched from his start Wednesday to undergo testing on his hand (which revealed a mild case of carpal tunnel), Price returned to pitch Saturday in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the start, the lefty struck out six while allowing two runs on five hits with three walks over 5 1/3 innings. After the game, Price indicated that he felt good and kept getting better as he continued throwing.

