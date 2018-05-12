Red Sox Starter David Price Has Long History Of Success Vs. Blue Jays

Whether he was pitching for Tampa Bay, Detroit or Boston, David Price long has given the Toronto Blue Jays trouble.

Indeed, the Boston Red Sox lefty spent some time playing for the Jays, but when he has faced them as an opponent he often gave them fits. And coming off a scratched start due to a “mild case” of carpal tunnel, that history should be encouraging as Price looks to get back on track when the Sox battle the Jays on Saturday.

For more on Price’s history against Toronto, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports