Red Sox To Host Fenway Park ‘Alumni Game’ Starring These Notable Ex-Players

Want to enter a Boston baseball time machine? Just head to Fenway Park on Memorial Day weekend.

The Red Sox announced Thursday they will host an alumni game at Fenway on Sunday, May 27, the club’s first such event in 25 years.

The three-inning contest is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET before Boston’s 1:05 p.m. ET tilt with the Tampa Bay Rays.

So, who’s playing in this game? Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant will serve as managers for the two competing teams, which will be comprised of a total of 25 former Red Sox. Here’s the full list of expected attendees, in alphabetical order:

— Wade Boggs

— Oil Can Boyd

— Orlando Cabrera

— Scott Cooper

— Jim Corsi

— Lenny DiNardo

— Alan Embree

— Rich Garces

— Jonny Gomes

— Mike Greenwell

— Sam Horn

— Chris Howard

— Bill Lee

— Darren Lewis

— Steve Lomasney

— Derek Lowe

— Mike Lowell

— Julio Lugo

— Steve Lyons

— Keith MacWhorter

— Pedro Martinez

— Lou Merloni

— Rick Miller

— Mike Myers

— Troy O’Leary

That’s quite the lineup, from Baseball Hall of Famers (Wade Boggs and Pedro Martinez) to fan favorites (Rich “El Guapo” Garces and Troy O’Leary) to players you probably haven’t thought about in a while. (Keith MacWhorter, anyone?)

The mini-reunion will be almost 25 years to the day from the Red Sox’s last alumni game, which took place on May 29, 1993, and featured legends like Carl Yazstremski, Jim Rice and Jim Lonborg.

Fenway Park gates will open at 10 a.m. ET for the event, and fans with tickets to the May 27 Red Sox-Rays game are invited to attend.