Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Mitch Moreland Starts, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

With severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday night in Boston, there’s a chance that Game 2 of the Red Sox’s series with the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park will have to be postponed.

But if the rain holds off, the Red Sox will look to avenge Monday’s 6-5 loss by sending left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound.

The lefty is coming off a solid performance in his last start when he tossed five shutout innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees.

Oakland has won three of four this season against Boston and will counter with right-hander Daniel Mengden, who gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings in a start against the Red Sox on April 22.

Manager Alex Cora has tweaked Boston’s lineup a bit for Game 2. Mitch Moreland will get the start at first base and bat sixth, while Hanley Ramirez will shift over to designated hitter. Christian Vazquez will assume the catching duties for Rodriguez and hit ninth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. once again will begin the game on the bench with J.D. Martinez getting the start in left field, Andrew Benintendi in center and Mookie Betts in right field.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. A’s game:

BOSTON RED SOX (28-13)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-0, 4.58 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (20-21)

Marcus Semien, SS

Chad Pinder, LF

Jed Lowrie,2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Mark Canha, CF

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Daniel Mengden, RHP (2-4, 4.06 ERA)