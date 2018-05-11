Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Chris Sale Takes Hill For First Game Against Toronto

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox begin the final series of their 10-day road trip Friday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays welcome the Sox to Rogers Centre for the second time this season for a weekend set, and will have to face the pitcher who owns the third best ERA in Major League Baseball.

Chris Sale gets his ninth start of the season Friday coming off a fantastic start against the Texas Rangers where the lefty collected 12 strikeouts over seven innings of work. Sale’s already faced the Blue Jays once this season, getting the win after pitching six innings with four K’s.

He’ll be opposed by Aaron Sanchez, who’s coming off his worst start of the season where he gave up four runs on five hits and issued four walks over 3 2/3 innings. The righty faced Boston on April 25 and fanned eight batters but took the loss.

With Sale pitching, Sandy Leon will call the game behind the plate. Rafael Devers will sit, allowing Brock Holt to get the start at second base while Eduardo Nunez moves over to third.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (26-11)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (3-1, 2.02 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (20-18)

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Yangervis Solarte, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Anthony Alford, LF

Luke Maile, C

Lourdes Gurriel,SS

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (2-3, 4.14 ERA)