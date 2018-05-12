Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: David Price Starts, Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will meet for the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

David Price will toe the rubber for Boston, making his first start since May 3. The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday in New York against the Yankees after citing numbness in his throwing hand, which later was deemed a product of a minor case of carpal tunnel syndrome.

After looking strong in his first two outings of the season, Price has struggled on the hill, allowing four runs or more in four of his last five starts. Luckily for the southpaw, he’ll take on a Blue Jays lineup that currently ranks 26th in the big leagues in team batting average at .231.

As for Boston’s starting nine, Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to the fold after sitting the last three games. He’ll bat in the eight spot ahead of Christian Vazquez, who will do the catching for Price.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (26-12)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2-4, 5.11 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (21-18)

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Yangervis Solarte, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Russell Martin, 3B

Anthony Alford, LF

Luke Maile, C

Gio Urshela, SS

Marco Estrada, RHP (2-2, 5.21 ERA)