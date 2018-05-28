Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: David Price Starts, Mookie Betts Sits

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column when they face the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

The Red Sox fell 7-1 Sunday in their series finale with the Atlanta Braves, as neither the offense nor starter Chris Sale brought their A-games. Boston’s bats will look to rebound behind left-hander David Price, who will make his 11th start of the season.

Price will be opposed by Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who’s 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in his career against the Red Sox.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts once again will get the day off as he continues to deal with left-side tightness. Andrew Benintendi will slide into the leadoff spot and bat in front of Xander Bogaerts. The red-hot Mitch Moreland will hit third, followed by J.D. Martinez in the cleanup spot.

Dustin Pedroia also will begin the day on the bench, as he’s played in two straight games since being activated from the disabled list Friday.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (36-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Brock Holt, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (25-28)

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Yangervis Solarte, SS

Kevin Pillar, CF

Russell Martin, LF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Luke Maile, C

Devon Travis, 2B

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (2-4, 4.07 ERA)