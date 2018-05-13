Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Starts, Hanley Ramirez Sits

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will meet Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre for the rubber match of their three-game set.

Drew Pomeranz will take the mound for Boston, which earned a 5-2 victory Saturday night. The left-hander dealt with fingernail issues in his last start against the New York Yankees but wound up going six innings while surrendering just two runs in a Red Sox loss.

The Jays will counter with right-hander Joe Biagini, who’s filling in for the injured Marcus Stroman.

Hanley Ramirez will get the day off for the Red Sox, with J.D. Martinez filling in as the designated hitter and Mitch Moreland playing first base. Brock Holt, meanwhile, will start at second base in place of Eduardo Nunez.

With a win, Boston can improve to 6-4 on the road trip, which ends Sunday.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (27-12)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-1, 5.23 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (21-19)

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Justin Smoak, 1B

Yangervis Solarte, 2B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Russell Martin, C

Kendrys Morales, DH

Anthony Alford, LF

Richard Urena, SS

Joe Biagini, RHP (0-1, 8.10 ERA)