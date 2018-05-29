Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Mookie Betts Sits Once Again For Middle Game

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts will wait at least one more day before returning to the Boston Red Sox starting lineup.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hopeful Betts could return Tuesday night, but the Boston outfielder will instead miss his third straight game as he recovers from a side injury. Andrew Benintendi will instead hit leadoff for the Red Sox, while Brock Holt plays right field as Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays play the second of a three-game series.

Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday afternoon and has been out since.

The Red Sox are looking to continue battering Toronto starter Marco Estrada. The changeup specialist has had success against Boston in the past, but the Sox have beaten up on the right-hander this season, tagging him for nine runs in 11 innings over two starts, both of those being Red Sox wins. Breaking that streak will be even more difficult for Estrada, who now has to deal with Dustin Pedroia back in the Boston lineup. Pedroia owns a .452 (14-for-31) career batting average against Estrada.

Rick Porcello will start for the Red Sox. He lost his only start to the Blue Jays this season, allowing three runs while striking out a season-high nine batters April 24.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup.

RED SOX (37-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Brock Holt, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley, Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (6-2, 3.74 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (25-29)

Curtis Granderson, LF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Yangervis Solarte, SS

Justin Smoak, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Russell Martin, 3B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Devon Travis, 2B

Luke Maile, C

RHP Marco Estrada (2-5, 5.40 ERA)