Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, J.D. Martinez Sits In Finale

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to lefty Chris Sale, whose 96 strikeouts rank second behind Gerrit Cole (101) for most in the American League. The Braves will counter with right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, who holds a 2.72 ERA in 10 starts.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will give J.D. Martinez a day off and start Rafael Devers at designated hitter. Eduardo Nunez will get the start at third, and Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts will go left to right in the outfield. Dustin Pedroia also is back in the lineup after returning from the disabled list Saturday afternoon.

The Braves will field nearly the exact same lineup as they did in the first two games of the series, with the only change being Charlie Culberson starting at third in place of Johan Camargo.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Braves game:

BOSTON RED SOX (36-16)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, DH

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (5-1, 2.17 ERA)

ATLANTA BRAVES (29-21)

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Nick Markakis, LF

Kurt Suzuki, DH

Ender Inciarte, CF

Tyler Flowers, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

Charlie Culberson, 3B

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP (3-3, 2.72 ERA)