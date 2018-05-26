Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns, Drew Pomeranz Starts

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dustin Pedroia is back.

The Boston Red Sox activated the second baseman off the disabled list Friday, and he’ll make his return to the lineup Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston won the series opener against the National League East leaders Friday night, and will hand the ball to Drew Pomeranze for the second game of the three-game set. The left-hander is off to a tough start to the season, going just four innings in each of his last two outings and surrendering at least three runs in five of his six starts.

The Braves will counter with lefty Sean Newcomb, who’s off to a dazzling start to the season.

As for the lineups, Pedroia will play second and bat sixth behind shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Backup catcher Blake Swihart will get the nod at designated hitter and bat eighth.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will field the same lineup as it did Friday night.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Braves game:

BOSTON RED SOX (35-16)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Blake Swihart, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-2, 5.97 ERA)

ATLANTA BRAVES (29-20)

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Nick Markakis, LF

Kurt Suzuki, DH

Ender Inciarte, CF

Tyler Flowers, C

Johan Camargo, 3B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Sean Newcomb (5-1, 2.39 ERA)