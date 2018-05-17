Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns For Boston

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

After starting their homestand off by dropping two of three to the Oakland Athletics, the Boston Red Sox will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for a four-game series starting Thursday. Thursday’s game is a makeup for an April 15 rainout.

Boston won its series finale against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday thanks to home runs from Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, and the Sox will send left-hander David Price to the hill Thursday to battle the American League East rival Orioles.

Price was solid in his last start, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Sox lefty picked up his first win since April 17 in the process.

Baltimore will counter with hard-throwing right-hander Kevin Gausman. Gausman has been mediocre in his career against the Red Sox, going 4-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 18 career appearances against the Sox.

The Red Sox’s lineup will have a bit of a different look, as Jackie Bradley Jr. will return to the lineup, hitting ninth and playing center field. Brock Holt gets the start at second base and will hit seventh. With Bradley back in center, Martinez will assume the designated hitting duties and Hanley Ramirez will man first base.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

BOSTON RED SOX (29-14)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (13-29)

Trey Mancini, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Chris Davis, 1B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Danny Valencia, 3B

Joey Rickard, RF

Andrew Susac, C

Kevin Gausman, RHP (3-2, 3.18 ERA)