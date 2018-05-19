Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Sandy Leon Returns

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to rebound from Friday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the penultimate matchup of the four-game set Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Rick Porcello, who will try to get back in the win column after suffering his first loss of the season in his last start. The right-hander was roughed up by the Oakland Athletics, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings. The Orioles will counter with Dylan Bundy, who took the loss in his only start against the Red Sox this season on April 15.

As for the Sox’s lineup, they’ll send out the same starting nine as Friday, but with one exception. Sandy Leon returns to do the catching for Porcello and will bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (30-15)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-1, 3.28 ERA)

ORIOLES (14-30)

Trey Mancini, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Chris Davis, 1B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Pedro Alvarez, DH

Jace Peterson, 3B

Chance Sisco, C

Dylan Bundy, RHP (2-5, 4.53 ERA)