Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: David Price On Mound For Series Opener

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

After earning losses in each of his last two starts, David Price is looking to get back on track.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander will get the ball as Boston begins a 10-game roadtrip Thursday against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Although he’s posted a 3.78 ERA so far this season, Price’s last two outings have been dicey, with the 32-year-old allowing four and five earned runs, respectively, in the two recent starts. However, he’ll face a Rangers lineup that largely has been pedestrian, posting a .237 team average at the dish.

For the Sox, Blake Swihart will make his third start of the season, batting seventh as the designated hitter. Without minor league options Swihart made the roster out of camp, but the catcher-turned-utility man has struggled to get at-bats with the Sox essentially covered in every position.

The Rangers will send out veteran southpaw Mike Minor, who is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:

RED SOX (22-8)

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Blake Swihart, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (2-3, 3.78 ERA)

ROYALS (12-20)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B

Nomar Mazara, RF

Joey Gallo, 1B

Jurickson Profar, SS

Renato Nunez, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Ryan Rua, LF

Mike Minor, LHP (2-1, 4.33 ERA)