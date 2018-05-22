Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Takes Ball In Series Opener For Boston

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox grabbed their beach attire for a quick three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Boston is coming off a successful 4-3 homestand against the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles, and will send ace left-hander Chris Sale to the bump Tuesday night to start the brief three-game road trip on the right foot.

Sale has been dominant in his career against Tampa Bay, sporting a 6-1 record with a 2.15 ERA since the start of the 2016 season, including a gem on Opening Day that ended with the lefty getting a no-decision.

The Red Sox as a team are 7-3 against the Rays already this season, but six of those seven wins have been decided by one run.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 7-3 road trip that has catapulted them into third place in the American League East. The Rays will send right-hander Jacob Faria to the mound Tuesday. Faria lasted just 1 2/3 innings against Boston in his lone start against them this season, surrendering eight earned runs on five hits and five walks, bringing his career ERA against Boston to 6.14.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (32-15)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts. SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (4-1, 2.29 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (22-23)

Daniel Robertson, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Matt Duffy, DH

Wilson Ramos, C

Willy Adames, SS

Johnny Field, RF

Christian Aroyo, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Mallex Smith, CF

Jacob Faria, RHP (3-2, 5.20 ERA)