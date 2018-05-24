Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Mitch Moreland Batting Cleanup As Sox Go For Sweep

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mitch Moreland will return to the lineup Thursday night as the Boston Red Sox look to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Sox’s backup first baseman has clubbed the ball this season, but with a first base/designated hitter logjam that includes him, Hanley Ramirez and J.D. Martinez, the 32-year-old has struggled to find regular at-bats.

When he’s gotten his chances, though, he’s come through. The lefty is hitting .313 this season with six home runs and 21 RBI in 33 games.

Rick Porcello — who behind Chris Sale has been the team’s best pitcher — will get the ball for the Sox. His sinker has been biting well this season, which has led to a 6-1 record with a 3.39 ERA. All the while, opponents are hitting just .232 off him.

The righty will be opposed by Tampa southpaw Blake Snell. The 25-year-old has been one of the Rays’ most reliable pitchers this campaign, and has been strong against the Sox in two outings this season. In the pair of starts, Snell has allowed a combined two runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts over 13 innings, limiting Boston to a team average of .178 against him.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (34-15)

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (6-1, 3.39 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (22-25)

Denard Span, LF

C.J. Cron, DH

Matt Duffy, 3B

Wilson Ramos, C

Brad Miller, 1B

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Mallex Smith, CF

Johnny Field, RF

Willy Adames, SS

Blake Snell, LHP (5-3, 3.07 ERA)