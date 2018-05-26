Red Sox Wrap: Andrew Benintendi Drives In Three Runs In 8-6 Win Over Braves

A tough outing for Drew Pomeranz was erased by two comebacks from the Boston Red Sox’s offense.

Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston, including a solo home run, in its 8-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Sox fell behind early and Pomeranz lasted just 3 1/3 innings, but the bats and bullpen kept a win for Atlanta out of reach.

The Sox bullpen had to do the bulk of the work on the mound Saturday, giving up five hits and a run.

Dustin Pedroia made his 2018 debut and scored the game-tying run in the third inning while going 0-for-4 at the plate with a walk.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 36-16, while the Braves slip to 29-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Benintendi.

The outfielder had himself a game, coming a double shy of the cycle.

ON THE BUMP

— The Braves jumped ahead of the Red Sox in the second inning after Pomeranz surrendered a two-run home run to Dansby Swanson.

The southpaw never could quite find his groove on the mound, giving up back-to-back doubles in the third inning, resulting in the Braves’ third run.

🎶 Life ain't so bad at all 🎶

🎶 If you live it off the wall 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OaxGxuzGAO — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2018

Sox skipper Alex Cora went to the bullpen in the fourth after the lefty only could get one out before surrendering a single and a walk.

— Hector Velazquez came in with runners on first and second and gave up back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly, resulting in two more runs for the Braves before getting out of the inning.

— Steven Wright pitched three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.

— Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.

— Craig Kimbrel came in to close out the game and gave up a leadoff home run to Ronald Acuna Jr., but that’s all he’d give up as he collected the three outs en route to his 16th save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After falling behind 3-0, the Sox rallied in the third to tie the game after Mitch Moreland tripled to lead off the inning and later scored on a Xander Bogaerts single to center. Pedroia drew a walk before Blake Swihart plated Bogaerts scored the game-tying run off a Christian Vazquez single.

— Benintendi brought Boston within one when he just barely hit his sixth homer of the season to dead center field in the fourth inning.

— Boston rallied again after Mookie Betts singled and Benintendi was hit by a pitch to bring Mitch Moreland to the dish and he roped a two-RBI double to give the Sox a 6-5 lead.

Mitch, a big fan of the extra bases. pic.twitter.com/OG42C4Xncd — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 26, 2018

— Benintendi struck again and added some insurance for Boston when he laced a triple to right field to plate two more runs for a three-run lead in the seventh inning. He finished the day going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

— J.D. Martinez was the lone member of the Sox without a hit on the afternoon.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Welcome back, Pedey.

Dustin Pedroia received a standing ovation from the crowd in his season debut at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/F3hOwZP3lm — NESN (@NESN) May 26, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their three-game set Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Mike Foltynewicz. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images