Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Roughed Up In Boston’s 7-1 Loss Vs. Braves

The Boston Red Sox lefty was responsible for five hits and and a season-high six earned runs through 4 1/3 innings of work in the 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon. Sale did have eight strikeouts on the bump, but the Braves’ offense and defense proved to be too much for Boston.

Boston right fielder Mookie Betts was a last-minute scratch from the lineup due to tightness in his left side, causing manager Alex Cora to shuffle the starting nine just minutes before first pitch.

Atlanta’s starter Mike Foltynewicz took a no-hitter against the Sox into the sixth inning, but was broken up on an Andrew Benintendi double.

With the loss, the Red Sox slip to 36-17, while the Braves climb to 30-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

Between Sale’s six runs given up and the bats stringing together just four hits, the Red Sox just didn’t look like the same team they’ve been so many times this season.

ON THE BUMP

— After retiring the side in order in the first inning, Sale found himself in a jam after giving up a leadoff walk to Nick Markakis followed by a Kurt Suzuki double in the second. Tyler Flowers took advantage with the men on base and jumped all over a 97 mph pitch that he lifted up and out of Fenway Park to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

The lefty seemed to have settled down, fanning eight Braves, but ran into some trouble in the fifth inning, when two walks and an error committed by Jackie Bradley Jr. led to the Braves’ fourth run.

"Is that Dansby or Charlie? That's Charlie….no wait, it's Dansby…or maybe it is Charlie…whoever it is, one of them scored!"#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/AVXeDI4AuT — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2018

Freddie Freeman upped Atlanta’s lead to four with a double to deep right field to plate two more runs and chase Sale from the game.

This swing sure would look good in the All-Star Game…#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/R5FOGhKipE — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2018

— Brian Johnson came in for the remainder of the fifth and collected the final two outs of the inning before pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh frame.

— A scary moment for the Braves occurred in the top half of the seventh, when Ronald Acuna Jr. beat out a throw at first base, but his knee buckled and he tumbled to the ground.

Here is what happened to Ronald Acuña Jr. He was able to walk off the field. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Qj9NUAD0EE — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 27, 2018

Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field on his own accord.

— Hector Velazquez pitched a scoreless eighth, but would surrender a run in the ninth for a 7-1 Atlanta lead.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox’s bats were quiet until the sixth, when Benintendi doubled off the Green Monster, collecting Boston’s first hit of the game.

— Mitch Moreland drove in his teammate when he tripled to right field to cut the deficit down to five.

— Boston had runners on first and second in the eighth, but back-to-back strikeouts from Moreland and Dustin Pedroia ended the inning and the threat of diminishing Atlanta’s five-run lead.

— Benintendi, Bradley, Moreland and Rafael Devers were the only members of the starting nine to get a hit on the afternoon.

TWEET OF THE GAME

A triple in back-to-back games for #RedSox Mitch Moreland. It's the 1st time in his 9-year career that he's tripled multiple times in the same season. #MLB — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) May 27, 2018

