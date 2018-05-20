Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Hits Two Homers As Boston Beats Orioles 5-0

The power of the Boston Red Sox’s lineup was too much for the Baltimore Orioles to handle Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Sox blasted three homers en route to a 5-0 win, giving them three victories from the four-game set with the rival Orioles.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well, surrendering zero runs and striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox improve to 32-15 with the win, while the Orioles fall to 14-32.

Heres how the game unfolded.

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

Three home runs, one by Andrew Benintendi and two by J.D. Martinez, supplied all of the Red Sox’s runs.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez allowed a one-out single to Adam Jones, but that’s all the Orioles got in the first inning as the left-hander confidently retired the side. He allowed a leadoff single in the second frame but set down the next three Baltimore batters to keep the game scoreless. E-Rod allowed two singles in the third, but again kept the Orioles off the scoreboard with a pair of pop outs to end the inning.

The left-hander again pitched with runners on base in the fourth frame. An error by Rafael Devers allowed Danny Valencia to reach first base. A fielder’s choice and a single in the next two at-bats put men on first and second for the O’s, but Rodriguez got out of the inning with a fly out to center field.

Rodriguez struck out Trey Mancini to begin the fifth inning, then gave up another single to Jones (his third of the game). The southpaw then settled in and struck out Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop to end the frame.

E-Rod ran into some trouble in the sixth inning when he loaded the bases with two outs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen and brought in Heath Hembree to get the final out of the inning and preserve a 5-0 lead.

It was a solid start for Rodriguez. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and zero earned runs while striking out seven with zero walks.

— Hembree returned for the seventh inning and only allowed an infield single to Machado in a scoreless frame.

— Bobby Poyner pitched the eighth inning and gave up two hits, but the Orioles still couldn’t plate any runs.

— Brian Johnson closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Martinez got the scoring started in the second inning when he hit his 14th home run of the season. The ball landed just inside the Pesky Pole down the right field line to put Boston ahead 1-0. Devers walked after Martinez’s homer and eventually moved to third base on a fielder’s choice by Christian Vazquez, but the Sox stranded runners on the corners as the Orioles got out of the jam.

— Mookie Betts continued to swing a hot bat with a double to lead off the third inning. He didn’t advance any further, though, as Orioles starter David Hess retired Benintendi, Martinez and Devers to end the inning.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the fifth inning with a double, advanced to third on a fly out to center field and scored on a two-run homer by Benintendi. It was Benintendi’s fifth home run of the season and second in as many days.

Mitch Moreland lined a double that bounced over the right field wall after Benintendi’s homer, resulting in a mound visit for the Orioles to assess the situation. Martinez then blasted a two-run shot to center field that put the Sox up 5-0. It was Martinez’s second home run of the game.

Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt both singled after Martinez’s homer, but Vazquez flied out to center to end the inning. Boston scored a total of four runs in the frame.

— Bradley led off the sixth inning with a walk and later reached third base on a single by Benintendi. Neither player advanced any further as Moreland popped out and Martinez lined out to end the inning.

— Holt led off the seventh inning with a walk and later went from first-to-third on a single by Vazquez. The Sox stranded both runners when Bradley struck out to end the inning.

— Betts and Benintendi reached base to begin the eighth inning with a walk and a single, respectively. But the Red Sox struck out three times after that to end the inning.

— Benintendi (3-for-5 with a 2-run HR) and Martinez (2-for-4 with a two HR and three RBI) were the best hitters for the Red Sox on Sunday.

