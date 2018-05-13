Red Sox Wrap: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Star In 5-3 Win Over Blue Jays

No one ever said winning had to be easy.

The Boston Red Sox got out to a 4-0 lead Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Drew Pomeranz surrendered three runs in the fifth to give the Jays life. Boston’s relievers shut the door the rest of the way, however, allowing the Sox to emerge with a 5-3 win and a series victory.

J.D. Martinez led the way offensively for the Red Sox, picking up two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the first inning. The Sox finished their 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record.

With the Mother’s Day win, the Red Sox improved to 28-12, while the Blue Jays fell to 21-20 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bullpen.

The Sox and the Jays both had to go to their pens early, with Boston’s ultimately coming out on top. There were a few tense moments, but Red Sox relievers combined to close the game with five scoreless innings.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz walked a tightrope throughout his outing, but eventually fell off in the fifth inning.

The left-hander was tagged for two runs in the frame before handing the ball to Hector Velazquez, who allowed one inherited runner to score before escaping the jam. Pomeranz’s outing likely would’ve looked even worse if it weren’t for an outstanding catch by Betts in the fourth inning.

*Pretends to be shocked that Mookie did something great* pic.twitter.com/GDUVQZxFdP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2018

For the game, Pomeranz allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out six and walking five in four innings.

— Velazquez continued his strong stretch out of the bullpen, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits in two innings of work. The righty also struck out two batters and walked none.

— Matt Barnes got the ball in the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame — but just barely. With two outs and a man on first, Russell Martin doubled down the left field line. But a perfect relay between Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez resulted in Yangervis Solarte getting tagged out at the plate.

Barnes gave up two hits and struck out one in his inning of work.

— Alex Cora handed the ball to Heath Hembree in the eighth, and the righty responded by striking out two batters in a scoreless inning.

— Joe Kelly pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his second save of the season and lock down the win for Boston.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox bats weren’t necessarily explosive in this game, but they scored just enough throughout to keep the Jays at bay.

— Martinez got things started with a two-run, opposite field homer in the first inning off Toronto starter Joe Biagini, who was filling in for the injured Marcus Stroman.

Dinger #🔟 looked real good. pic.twitter.com/kgqh2Eqouq — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2018

The designated hitter had another productive day at the dish, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.

— The Sox extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning after Mitch Moreland walked with the bases loaded. The first baseman finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

— Martinez delivered again in the fifth inning, scoring Betts on a line-drive single to right field.

— Two scoreless innings passed after Toronto narrowed Boston’s lead to 4-3 in the fifth, but Bogaerts drove in Benintendi with an RBI groundout in the eight inning. The Sox shorstop finished the game 0-for-4.

— Martinez and Betts were the only members of the Red Sox lineup to record multiple hits. Bogaerts, Vazquez, and Rafael Devers all went hitless.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. broke out of his slump with a sharp single in the ninth inning. It likely would’ve scored another run, but Brock Holt, who doubled to begin the inning, was thrown out trying to steal third.

TWEET OF THE DAY

The Sox are fairly deep at the catching position.

.@HanleyRamirez heard that you've gotta dress for the job you want. pic.twitter.com/ckn0fJCJFK — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 13, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will head back home to begin a three-game set with the Oakland Athletics on Monday. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images