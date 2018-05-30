Red Sox Wrap: Sandy Leon Drives In Three Runs In Boston’s 8-3 Win Vs. Blue Jays

Sandy Leon was responsible for five of the Boston Red Sox’s eight runs Tuesday night.

The catcher led the way for Boston, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two-run homer, two runs and three RBIs while Rick Porcello struck out five batters through 6 2/3 innings of work in Boston’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The offense struck early and often, chasing Jays starter Marco Estrada from the game in the fourth inning while stringing together 13 hits on the night.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 38-17, while the Blue Jays slip to 25-30.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Doubles.

Through the first two innings, Boston had hit four doubles, resulting in three runs. Of the Sox’s 13 hits on the night, six of them were doubles.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello held the Blue Jays scoreless until the fourth inning when Justin Smoak launched his eighth home run of the season to right field to cut Boston’s lead to two.

Things got messy for the right-hander in the seventh after he hit Russell Martin. A Kendrys Morales walk and a Devon Travis single loaded the bags for Toronto and Curtis Granderson drove in two runs when Porcello couldn’t make the play at first for the out and the ball got away from him.

— Joe Kelly relieved Porcello with two outs in the frame and got Kevin Pillar to strike out to close out the inning before pitching a scoreless eighth.

— Hector Velazquez juiced the bags before getting an out and manager Alex Cora elected to go with Craig Kimbrel for the final two outs of the ninth — and he did just that with a strikeout and groundout to seal the victory.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox jumped in front of the Toronto in the first when Mitch Moreland and Martinez hit back-to-back two-baggers that resulted in a run apiece for an early 2-0 lead.

The #redsox go up 2-0 on back-to-back RBI doubles from J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland. Catch all the action now on NESN and NESN Go! https://t.co/dzBgPnOFTs pic.twitter.com/t4cEEG93UR — NESN (@NESN) May 29, 2018

— Leon and Andrew Benintendi got in on the double fun, with Benintendi’s two-bagger resulting in the third run for Boston.

Andrew Benintendi is on 🔥🔥🔥

RBI Double puts the #redsox up 3-0 vs. the #bluejays

Catch the action now on NESN and NESN Go! https://t.co/dzBgPnOFTs pic.twitter.com/CyEdTNwoZ3 — NESN (@NESN) May 29, 2018

— Jackie Bradley Jr. plated the fourth run for Boston with an RBI single in the fourth and ended Estrada’s night early.

— The Red Sox extended their lead in the sixth with an infield double from Leon to drive in a run for a 5-1 lead. Boston threatened to do some serious damage when it loaded the bases with one out, but Benintendi grounded into a double play to end the inning.

— Boston extended its lead to three in the eighth when Xander Bogaerts launched his eighth home run up and over the Green Monster.

— Leon continued to add to his impressive night when he lifted a two-run shot into the Sox bullpen in the eighth, extending the lead to five.

— Every member of the Red Sox starting nine had at least one hit on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Getting hits anyway they can.

One of the weirdest doubles you'll ever see just happened. Sandy Leon grounds the ball at 77.8-mph, pitcher can't glove it cleanly, second baseman tumbles over trying to field it. Ball barely makes it into the outfield. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 30, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their three-game set from Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for Boston and be opposed by Sam Gaviglio. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images