Red Sox Wrap: Three Home Runs Power Boston To 6-3 Victory Over Orioles

Not even a rain-soaked night at Fenway Park could slow the Boston Red Sox down.

Thanks in part to three home runs courtesy of Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, along with six innings from Rick Porcello capped with nine strikeouts, Boston was able to seal the 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Baltimore tried to battle back, bringing the game within a run, but Boston’s bats came through in the seventh to put the game out of reach for the O’s.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 31-15, while the Orioles slip to 14-31.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wet.

The Sox battled through rain showers through nine innings, but were able to come out victorious.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello found himself in some trouble in the third when Baltimore loaded the bags after Chance Sisco ledoff the inning with a ground-rule double, followed by an Adam Jones single and Manny Machado walk. The O’s were only able to get a run out of it from a Jonathan Schoop sacrifice fly.

The righty seemed to settle down after that and had a three-run lead to work with, but Baltimore would not go away as they’d score two more in the sixth on a two-run shot by Pedro Alvarez to cut Boston’s lead to one.

🐂 El Toro cuts the Red Sox lead to one run. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/0IEwJv1cFV — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 20, 2018

— Joe Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 seventh that ended with back-to-back strikeouts.

— Matt Barnes came in for the eighth and pitched a clean inning, ending it the same way Kelly did — with consecutive K’s.

— Craig Kimbrel closed the game out with a scoreless ninth to earn the save and secure the Red Sox’s win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Devers got the Sox on the board in the fourth inning with his eighth home run of the year that he sent into the Green Monster to tie the game.

You think a little rain is going to stop Rafael Devers from putting one in the seats? pic.twitter.com/sc2FTMXYGF — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2018

— With the game knotted at a run apiece in the fifth, Betts smacked his 15th home run of the season into the Monster after Sandy Leon doubled earlier in the frame.

Now standing alone as the league leader in homers: pic.twitter.com/KIuxCfevkM — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2018

— Benintendi got in on the home run fun and went back-to-back with his teammate to give the Red Sox a 4-1 lead.

Andrew Benintendi hit his fourth home run of the season into the bullpen to extend the Red Sox's lead over the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/tLjb1STOj9 — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2018

— After the O’s came within one, Boston added some insurance in the home half of the seventh when Benintendi used his power again to drive in two runs with a single to center.

— Hanley Ramirez, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Betts is really good at baseball.

Mookie Betts has just nine hitless games (in which he's played at least five innings), and he's gotten on base via walk in six of them. So he's been held off the bases just three times all year. Think about that for a second. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) May 20, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their four-game set Sunday afternoon where Boston will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m.