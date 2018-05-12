Red Sox Wrap: Three-Run Third Inning Lifts Boston To Win Over Blue Jays

There would be no extra innings this time around.

After falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in 12 innings Friday night, the Boston Red Sox responded with a 5-2 win Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Boston’s pitching was strong in the middle game. After David Price scattered two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, the Red Sox’s bullpen only allowed two hits the rest of the way to preserve the victory.

The Sox’s bats contributed 12 hits, half of which coming from Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. But the loudest knock of the day came courtesy of Hanley Ramirez.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 27-12, while the Blue Jays fall to 21-19.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Collective.

It was a full-team effort for the Sox, as the solid pitching was coupled with some timely hitting.

ON THE BUMP

— Price came out of the gates dealing. After allowing one walk in the first inning, the left-hander responded by striking out four straight batters until he allowed his first hit of the game in the third inning. Although Price gave up an additional base knock in the third, he made it out of the inning unscathed.

Toronto did crack the scoreboard in the fourth, though, as Price allowed two walks and ultimately a two-out RBI single off the bat of Anthony Alford. The southpaw managed to get out of the messy frame by punching out Luke Maile and then tossed a scoreless fifth despite allowing a one-out double to Teoscar Hernandez.

The Blue Jays trimmed the Red Sox’s lead to 4-2 when Justin Smoak took Price deep to lead off the sixth inning, and after the lefty got Kevin Pillar to pop out on the next better, manager Alex Cora decided his stater’s day was over.

In total, Price tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three.

— Carson Smith recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning.

— Hector Vazquez pitched a scoreless seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Richard Urena.

— Joe Kelly struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel picked up his 11th save of the season to lock down the win for Boston.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox scored the bulk of their runs in the third inning. Betts started things off by ripping a one-out double, and he was plated one batter later when Benintendi smacked an RBI two-bagger.

It wasn’t long before Benintendi himself crossed the plate, as Ramirez followed with a screaming two-run home run to boost Boston’s lead to 3-0.

Hanley Ramirez's sixth home run of the season got over the fence in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/1wA1kEHJ3z — NESN (@NESN) May 12, 2018

— The Red Sox didn’t score again until the sixth inning when Xander Bogaerts smoked a one-out double and was brought home by a Rafael Devers RBI single.

— Boston added some insurance in the ninth when Betts’ two-out double was followed by an RBI single from Benintendi.

— Betts (3-for-5, two doubles), Benintendi (3-for-5, double) and Devers (2-for-4) all logged multi-hit games.

— Eduardo Nunez and Christian Vazquez both reached base via single, while J.D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr. went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Vazquez kicked off the Mother’s Day festivities a little early.

The first sight of pink for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/dCP3qSorQ6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will square off in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to get the ball for Boston opposite Toronto starter Joe Biagini. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET.

