Red Sox Wrap: Trio Of Home Runs Lifts Athletics To Series-Opening Win

There were five total home runs hit Monday night at Fenway Park, but unfortunately for the Boston Red Sox, the Oakland Athletics hit one more than they did.

Behind the strength of three long balls, the A’s picked up a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox in the series opener of the three-game set.

It was a less-than-stellar night for Rick Porcello, who allowed five runs for the second straight outing. The Red Sox bats nearly bailed out the right-hander but ultimately came up just short.

With the loss, the Red Sox drop to 28-13, while the Athletics improve to 20-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Skid.

The Sox now have lost three straight games to the A’s this season. Oakland is the only team to have a winning record against Boston in 2018.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello made quick work of the A’s in the first with a 1-2-3 inning and managed to toss a scoreless frame in the second despite allowing a pair of singles. Oakland would open the scoring in the third, however, as Matt Joyce walloped a two-out solo shot to give the Athletics a 1-0 lead.

The visitors struck with some two-out magic again in the fourth inning. After allowing two base knocks earlier in the inning, Porcello gave up a two-out, two-RBI double to Jonathan Lucroy and then an RBI triple to Dustin Fowler.

Dustin Fowler:

✅Records career RBI number one

✅Shows off his wheels#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/aFlDDI777V — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) May 15, 2018

The right-hander responded with a scoreless fifth inning, but Matt Olson tacked on Oakland’s fifth run of the game in the sixth with a solo homer to lead off the inning.

Porcello’s outing came to an end after he completed the sixth. He allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out five with zero walks.

— Heath Hembree tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

— Khris Davis rudely greeted Carson Smith in the eighth with an opposite-field homer. The right-hander retired the next three batters after allowing the solo shot.

— Brian Johnson pitched a perfect ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board in the third inning. Mookie Betts laced an RBI single and quickly advanced to second on a stolen base. The right fielder was brought home by an RBI single from Andrew Benintendi, who scampered to second on a throwing error. Hanley Ramirez continued the two-out rally with an RBI base knock to bring in Benintendi.

— After a quiet fourth inning, Boston did some more damage to the scoreboard in the fifth. Sandy Leon led off the inning with a single, followed by a double from Betts. Ramirez proceeded to pick up his second RBI of the game two batters later via fielder’s choice.

— Rafael Devers brought the Sox back within one in the seventh with an opposite-field solo home run, his seventh of the season.

— J.D. Martinez trimmed Oakland’s lead to 6-5 in the eighth inning with his 11th home run of the year.

— Betts (2-for-4) and Martinez (2-for-4) both recorded multi-hit games for Boston. Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart were the only Red Sox starters not to pick up a hit.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Athletics play the middle game of their series Wednesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to get the ball for Boston opposite Oakland right-hander Daniel Mengden. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.