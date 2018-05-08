Red Sox, Yankees To Face Off In MLB’s First-Ever London Series In 2019

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Baseball’s fiercest rivalry is going global.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play two games at London’s Olympic Stadium in 2019, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed in a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Red Sox will be the home team for both games, set for June 29 and June 30. They will be MLB’s first-ever regular season games in Europe.

MLB has expanded its reach in recent years, hosting games in Japan, Australia, Puerto Rico and most recently in Mexico this past weekend, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played a three-game series at Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey.

Now, Boston and New York will take their historic rivalry to the iconic Olympic Stadium (now known as London Stadium), which hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics and also is the home to the soccer club West Ham of the Premier League.

Both teams have ties to the United Kingdom; Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of both the Red Sox and the Premier League club Liverpool FC, while the Yankees have an ownership stake in Manchester City.