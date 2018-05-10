Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Blasts Solo Home Run Off Masahiro Tanaka

Things tend to bode well for Andrew Benintendi at Yankee Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder often does damage in the Bronx, and he showed that Wednesday evening as the Sox took on the New York Yankees.

With Boston trailing 4-2 in the fifth inning and the bases empty, Benintendi sent a 0-1 slider from Masahiro Tanaka into the right-center field bleachers.

You can watch the no-doubter here.

It was Benintendi’s second home run of the season. Furthermore, he now has six home runs at Yankee Stadium in his career.

