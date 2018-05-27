Red Sox’s Bullpen Handling Heavy Workload Through Month Of May

The Boston Red Sox bullpen have played a big role in games throughout the month of May.

The relievers had to come in during the fourth inning of Saturday’s 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves after Drew Pomeranz tossed just 3 1/3 innings. They’ve pitched over 80 innings in May thus far, posting a 2.90 ERA.

NESN’s Tom Caron and WEEI’s Rob Bradford break down just how dominant the pen has been, particularly Steven Wright, who pitched three scoreless innings Saturday.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images