Red Sox’s Craig Kimbrel Explains What Happened In Blown Save Vs. Royals

by on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 12:37AM
536

The Boston Red Sox had the Kansas City Royals right where they wanted them Tuesday night at Fenway Park, as the Sox led 3-2 entering the ninth inning.

But the Royals rallied, with Alex Gordon hammering a game-tying solo home run off Craig Kimbrel to send the game into extra innings.

The Royals eventually prevailed 7-6 in 13 innings, and after the Sox’s loss, Kimbrel explained what went wrong in the battle with Gordon.

To hear from Kimbrel, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

