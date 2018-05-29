David Price Labels Himself ‘Soft’ In Strange Interview After Red Sox Win

David Price delivered a gritty performance on the mound Monday afternoon. But don’t tell that to him.

The Red Sox starter allowed just two runs on four hits over five innings, helping Boston cruise to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. More impressively, Price stayed in the game after getting drilled on his pitching arm by a Yangervis Solarte line drive in the first inning.

Price was asked after the game if his forearm bothered him for the remainder of his outing and gave an odd response.

“You know me,” Price said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m the softest guy in this clubhouse. If it bothered me, I’d be out of the game. I’m soft. …

“It wasn’t painful. I’m fine. If it was painful, I would have come out.”

The 32-year-old veteran appeared to be mocking his detractors, who have made note of his various ailments — most recently a bout of carpal tunnel in his left hand — since he signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox in 2016.

Price seemed well aware of his public perception during Monday’s postgame interview.

“Yeah, I wasn’t coming out of the game,” Price said. “I can’t. I’d rather blow out out there than come out. That’s just where we’re at.

“I’m soft, period. It’s not a joke. I’m soft. … No. I’m soft. It’s cold. Can’t pitch. My hand’s tingling. Can’t do my job. That’s it.”

Here’s part of the awkward exchange:

Price actually has done his job quite well of late: Monday marked his fourth consecutive start with two earned runs allowed or fewer, and he boasts a 2.49 ERA over that span. His ability to gut out Monday’s outing is exactly what the Red Sox should want out of their high-paid starter.

For better or worse, though, Price still appears fixated on what others think of him.

