Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Still Looking For Consistency On The Mound

Will the real Eduardo Rodriguez please stand up?

The Boston Red Sox left-hander will toe the rubber Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles as he looks to get back in the win column after a rough outing against the Oakland Athletics. Thus far, the 2018 season has been representative of Rodriguez’s career as a whole: some good, some bad, and occasional reminders that he has top-of-the-rotation potential.

For more on Rodriguez’s inconsistent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images