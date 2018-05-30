Red Sox Extra Innings

Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Explains Importance Of Consistent Playing Time

Jackie Bradley Jr. is starting to get into a groove.

The Red Sox outfielder shined in Boston’s series sweep of the Blue Jays, going 4-for-9 with two RBIs over the course of the three games against Toronto.

After the Sox’s win in the series finale Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, JBJ caught with up NESN’s Jahmai Webster to talk about his recent tear while also explaining the benefit of being in the lineup every day.

To hear what Bradley had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

